Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

The Senate is formally kicking off a legislative sprint to advance Democrats’ two-track infrastructure strategy, after a bipartisan group finalized their bill over the weekend.Senators are piling the work up against the start of their weeks-long...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/565876-this-week-senate-starts-infrastructure-sprint