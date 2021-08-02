Miami Mayor Flattens Gov. DeSantis Over 'Wrong-headed Ideas'

Articles

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber bashed Gov. Ron DeSantis for focusing more on serving up red-meat to the MAGA cult instead of trying to secure the health and safety of all Floridians. When asked where Mayor Gelber stood on masks and vaccinations, he said they aren't allowed to implement mask and vaccination mandates because DeSantis stopped him. Since DeSantis intervened, Florida has seen a tremendous surge in COVID cases. "Today was state wide, we had 21,000 infections," Gelber said. That's the most in a single day since the entirety of the pandemic." "We are trying to do everything we can to get around the governor's very wrong-headed desires," he continued. The governor has made it as difficult as possible to make people safe." "This governor has become a champion for people who don't want to wear masks and don't want to follow the CDC, that's who he's feeding dogma and ideology to," he ranted. "He should be screaming for people to get vaccinate; urging them to wear masks." He added, "DeSantis is like the pied piper, just leading everybody off the cliff right now." Florida is in an emergency situation right now because of DeSantis' horrendous leadership. Appealing to the insurrection crowd is the only priority for Gov. DeSantis.

