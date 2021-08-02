Hundreds Of Healthcare Workers March To Protest Employer-Mandated Vaccinations

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 21:07 Hits: 6

With signs that read "My Body, My Choice" and "Coercion is not consent!" the irony of healthcare workers protesting vaccinations seemed entirely lost on those gathered. According to Atrium Health, all employees must be fully vaccinated or have an approved religious or medical exemption by October 31st. Novant Health is requiring that all of its employees be fully vaccinated by September 15th. Any requests for religious or medical exemption must be made by August 26th. Source: WBTV CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of heathcare workers and supporters are marching to Atrium Health - Main Sunday afternoon to express their displeasure at the healthcare system’s new policy. Atrium Health, one of the biggest healthcare systems in Charlotte, recently announced that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Sunday, a peaceful protest started at Freedom Park and ended at Atrium Health - Main. The protest was organized to stand against the mandated vaccinations issued for Atrium Health employees. “At the end of the day, it’s all about choice,” nurse Cheryl Morneau said. “It’s a right. People died for our rights. It’s not right to take that freedom away from us, we are people too. We sacrificed on the frontlines for over a year. Why don’t we have the same rights as everyone else and as our patients do?”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/hundreds-healthcare-workers-march-protest