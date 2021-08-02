Lindsey Graham Comes Down With COVID At Joe Manchin’s Boat Party

Articles

On Monday afternoon, Lindsey Graham posted two tweets informing the public that he has tested positive for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and reports that his case is mild. I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021 I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021 "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now." Hopefully that is a sentence that Fox News and other right wing media outlets repeat, because it really is key. Vaccines work.

