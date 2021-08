Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 02:40

The over 2,700-page bipartisan bill, finalized Sunday night, includes money for roads, transit systems and high-speed internet access. It's the first phase of President Biden's infrastructure plan.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

