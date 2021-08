Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

Three big cities might have their first Asian American Pacific Islander mayor next year. These candidates aren't just breaking barriers, they're fighting stereotypes at the root of anti-Asian hate.

(Image credit: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo; John Minchillo/AP Photo; Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/02/1015631075/anti-asian-hate-aapi-candidates-stereotypes-bamboo-ceiling