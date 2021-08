Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

Republicans need to gain just five seats in next year's midterm elections to take control of the U.S. House. It's New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney's job to make sure that doesn't happen.

(Image credit: Yara Nardi/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/02/1021921875/how-house-democrats-campaign-chief-plans-to-defy-history-in-2022