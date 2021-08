Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 09:09 Hits: 0

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri about what it means for families now that the federal eviction moratorium has expired, and why this means so much to her.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/02/1023637237/for-rep-cori-bush-the-end-of-the-eviction-moratorium-is-personal