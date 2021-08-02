Blue America Endorsement: Steven Holden For New York's 24th

Articles

Published on Monday, 02 August 2021

This cycle, expect NY-24 to be one of the most avidly contested congressional races in the country. Won by Obama twice, by Clinton in 2016 and last year by Biden-- 53.4% to 44.4%-- this is one of the bluest districts in the country with a Republican congressmember. The incumbent is John Katko, a conservative Republican who always pretends to be a "moderate" right up until it's time to vote. Last year, Katko beat Democrat Dana Balter 182,567 (53.1%) to 147,638 (43.0%), with New York's sleazy Working Families Party helping Katko by running their own candidate. This cycle, the DCCC and the conservative wing of the Democratic Party is expected to back a Manchin-Sinema Democrat, Francis Canole, who ran in the 2020 primary and was rejected by NY-24 Democrats because of his reactionary, Republican-lite stand on virtually every important issue. As of today, Blue America has endorsed Steven Holden, who we have asked to introduce himself. If you like what you read, please consider contributing to his campaign by clicking on the Blue America 2022 congressional thermometer above.

