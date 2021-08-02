The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Where do Floridians go to get an apology from Ron DeSantis? The Mahablog: Better dead and red? Calculated Risk: Why are analysts over-reacting to inflation data? Eschaton: What happens when all the news is all politics all the time? Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "The 'well-informed citizenry is in danger of becoming the 'well-amused audience'.” (Al Gore, 2008) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/mikes-blog-round

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version