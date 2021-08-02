Tapper Reminds Collins Who's Responsible For Current Jan 6 Commission

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 August 2021

Jake Tapper had to remind Sen. Susan Collins just who is responsible for the failure of the nonpartisan commission being approved by Congress, and why Nancy Pelosi was correct to kick Gym Jordan to the curb when Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to install him on the current committee, during an interview on this Sunday's State of the Union. As per her usual, Collins expressed "concerns" about something her party is responsible for, but Tapper stopped her when she insinuated that Pelosi should bear some of the blame. After playing a clip of Officer Michael Fanone pounding the table during the first day of the hearing and expressing his outrage at the "indifference shown to his colleagues" by members of Congress, Tapper asked Collins what she thought about the indifference and some of her fellow Republicans smearing the witnesses from this day, and whether she had faith in the bipartisan committee. Collins told Tapper that she met with Fanone and other officers and believes they need more help, but then said she was "very disappointed" that the non-partisan committee she voted for was not approved, and that "it would have had far more credibility than Speaker Pelosi's partisan committee that she has set up."

