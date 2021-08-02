Marsha 'Baby Parts' Blackburn Hates Wasting Money, Wants Wall

Articles

Monday, 02 August 2021

Marsha Blackburn is not a good person. There, I said it. She rose to prominence and earned Republican tokens with her waste-of-money "baby parts" Planned Parenthood witch hunt. $1.59 million down the toilet to make Congresswoman Marsha a Senator. Then she didn't talk about abortion on the Senate campaign trail because "moderates" might not vote for her. Her hypocrisy over funding pre-K programs, when I'll bet you ten bucks all of her grandchildren went to pre-school, is another example of her craven-ness. Don’t be fooled by the name of the ‘American Families Plan.’ This plan is anti-family and forces you to rely on the federal government to organize your life. pic.twitter.com/w0CdpP6qai — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 28, 2021 "As happens on live TV, she misspoke." Blackburn spokesman Spencer Hurwitz said in an email to CNN on Thursday. It's her staff's job to sweep up after her and say things like that.

