DOJ Rules Treasury Must Release Trump's Taxes To Congress

The U.S. Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said Friday that the Treasury Department is obligated by law to hand former President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee, opening the door for Congress to finally obtain the documents after more than two years of legal battles and stonewalling by his administration. "It is about damn time," Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), chair of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, said in a statement. "Our committee first sought Donald Trump's tax returns on April 3, 2019—849 days ago. Our request was made in full accordance with the law and pursuant to Congress' constitutional oversight powers. And for 849 days, our request has been illegally blocked by a tag-team of the Trump Justice Department and a Trump-appointed judge." Pascrell went on to applaud Attorney General Merrick Garland for "doing the right thing and no longer using the government to shield a corrupt private citizen."

