Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 21:00 Hits: 1

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, on Sunday issued a dire warning as the country experiences spikes in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Delta variant, especially amongst the unvaccinated.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/vkF2Xh4nf6E/fauci-covid-cases-get-worse-delta-variant