The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Noem Says If You Don't Like Vaccine Mandates, Just Quit Your Job

Category: World Politics Hits: 19

While the Delta variant rages, and employers tangle with whether or not to impose vaccine requirements and/or mask mandates, South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem decides to let everyone flail away. According to AP, "she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even as Republican leaders across the country try to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots." So, no pushing the vaccine, and hey, why not mock the mask mandates on Twitter, too? Then there was Noem's wildly tone-deaf tweet yesterday that workers just pack up and get another job if their employer says they have to be vaccinated. Here's a conservative's take on that nonsense: Source: The Conservative Treehouse It’s always there, right below the conservative veneer; and if you wait, it surfaces. This tweet highlights the difference between ‘conservative’ corporatism (traditional GOP class), and MAGA pragmatism (the blue collar dynamic).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/kristi-noem-vaccine-mandate-jobs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version