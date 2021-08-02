Noem Says If You Don't Like Vaccine Mandates, Just Quit Your Job

Articles

While the Delta variant rages, and employers tangle with whether or not to impose vaccine requirements and/or mask mandates, South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem decides to let everyone flail away. According to AP, "she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even as Republican leaders across the country try to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots." So, no pushing the vaccine, and hey, why not mock the mask mandates on Twitter, too? Then there was Noem's wildly tone-deaf tweet yesterday that workers just pack up and get another job if their employer says they have to be vaccinated. Here's a conservative's take on that nonsense: Source: The Conservative Treehouse It’s always there, right below the conservative veneer; and if you wait, it surfaces. This tweet highlights the difference between ‘conservative’ corporatism (traditional GOP class), and MAGA pragmatism (the blue collar dynamic).

