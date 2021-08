Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 20:50 Hits: 0

The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/30/1022909539/biden-calls-on-the-military-to-look-into-making-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandatory