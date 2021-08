Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

People with disabilities represent the largest minority group in the country, but say they remain vastly underrepresented when it comes to the ranks of the federal workforce.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/31/1020746037/disability-access-representation-ada