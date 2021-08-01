Florida Surge: DeSantis Sets Single-Day COVID Case Record 21,683

Articles

Since the pandemic began, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been doing everything he can to disregard CDC recommendations, guidelines, vaccines, masks, all in an effort to troll the Democratic party and play up his own presidential bonafides to the MAGA cult. This has turned Florida into a hot spot of new COVID infections, putting it in the running with Texas. The Miami Herald reports, "Saturday, the state of Florida reported more new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control than any previous day in the coronavirus pandemic: 21,683. That’s a 12.1% jump over the previous record, Jan. 7’s 19,334 cases during the worst month of the pandemic." Sunday's headline in the Miami Herald should strike fear in most young people who are unvaccinated: 'It just went boom.’ ICUs are being overwhelmed with younger — and sicker — patients (reg. required.) "Hospitalizations are spiking, with the vast majority of those admitted into the hospital with COVID unvaccinated and younger."

