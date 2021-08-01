Attendee At Meeting To Overturn Mask Mandate Tests Positive For COVID

Articles

The city of St. Louis is asking attendees at the largely mask-less St. Louis County Council meeting, where they voted to repeal the mask mandate put in place by County Executive Dr. Sam Page, to quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. St. Louis investigating COVID-19 case at St. Louis County Council meeting on mask mandate: The city health department said on Saturday that a city resident who attended the St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday, where hundreds gathered largely to protest the county’s mask mandate, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a release Saturday evening, city officials said they’re working with the county to identify and notify close contacts of the individual. They recommended anyone who attended the meeting quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptoms. [...] The indoor council chamber was packed Tuesday with people to see a vote to terminate the county’s mask mandate. Most of them were unmasked, and some declared their opposition to getting the vaccine on signs and in public testimony. Many spoke to the council at a public podium. The crowd cheered and jeered throughout the meeting.

