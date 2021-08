Articles

Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), both of whom are part of the bipartisan group of senators who have worked throughout the weekend to finalize the text of the infrastructure bill, on Sunday expressed confidence that the deal is on its way towards passage by the end of the week.

