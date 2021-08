Articles

Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021

House Democrats urged Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to apologize to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after joking that it would be "hard not to hit" her with a gavel if Republicans take back the House in midterm elections next year, during a speech on Saturday night.

