How Susan Wright's Campaign Knew It Was Going To Lose

The irony is pretty thick with this one. Susan Wright was seeking to replace her husband in Congress, and all she thought she had to do was embrace Trump and everything he stands for, including his disastrous COVID policy that has left over 600,000 Americans dead, including her late husband Ron Wright. He died of complications from COVID-19 in February. Instead, she lost badly on Tuesday in the runoff, despite have a substantial lead in the first round. Source: Texas Tribune Susan Wright’s campaign had reasons to feel good Tuesday morning, coming off a tele-rally with former President Donald Trump the night before and armed with internal polling showing she had a comfortable lead over her fellow Republican opponent. But anxiety set in as the day went on and her campaign saw higher-than-expected turnout. Then, a couple hours before polls closed, her consultant, Matt Langston, got a call. It was from a campaign worker at a polling place, and they said the kinds of voters who were showing up had “definitely changed.” How do you know that? Langston asked. “Because they’re all wearing masks,” the worker replied.

