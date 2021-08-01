Texas Surpasses New York's Death Totals From COVID

Articles

In a horrifying development, Texas has now surpassed New York's death total from COVID. Texas has passed New York to become the state with the second-most COVID-19 deaths, a feat experts say was driven by an inability to control transmission of the virus here. Texas reached the milestone Wednesday, hitting 53,275 deaths, despite trailing New York by more than 29,000 fatalities last summer. This was totally avoidable. If Texas had credible leaders in their state government, they might have chosen protecting their citizens over politics. Not too long ago, Gov. Greg Abbott took several bows for reopening and un-masking Texas. On March 2nd, 2021 Abbott lifted the mask mandates. “It’s time to reopen Texas 100 percent,” Abbott told reporters at a restaurant in Lubbock. Then in May, he boasted about his state's low COVID death total. Today Texas reported:* 0 Covid related deaths--the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020.* the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months* the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever* the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months.Thanks, Texans!

