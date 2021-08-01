Gaetz Mocks Delta Variant During 'Florida Man Freedom Tour' Kickoff

Articles

On the same day Florida broke a record with 21,000 new COVID cases, Rep. Matt Gaetz decided joking about the deadly virus was a real knee slapper. Gaetz kicked off his so-called "Florida Man Freedom Tour" in what appears to be yet another attempt to distract from his sex trafficking allegations. From Florida Today: Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) kicked off his Florida Man "Freedom Tour" at the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront hotel Saturday, expressing support for former President Donald J. Trump while railing against mask mandates and lockdowns. [...] Following a prayer, singing of patriotic songs and the pledge of allegiance, Gaetz addressed an estimated audience of about 100, criticizing mask mandates, lockdowns and vaccine passports, finishing his opening monologue with, "Donald Trump won the election!" "This is Donald Trump's Republican party," he said to cheers and applause.

