Kinzinger Pushes Subpoena For McCarthy In Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday said that he would support serving House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) with a subpoena as a part of the House's Jan. 6 committee investigation. During an interview on ABC News, Kinzinger said that anyone who had spoken to former President Donald Trump in the hours following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol should expect to be called before the committee. He did not rule out subpoenas for McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). "I would support subpoenas to anybody who can shed light on that," Kinzinger said. "If that's the leader, that's the leader. If it's anybody that talked to the president that can provide us that information. I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day after he said I'm going to walk with you to the Capitol after Mo Brooks stood up and said we're going to kick backside and take names, today's the day that patriots take their country back from other people." "If the National Guard took five or six hours to get to Capitol Hill, did the president make any calls?" he continued. "And if he didn't, why? And if he did, of course, then how come the National Guard still takes five hours? I think had the president picked up the phone and made a call, the guard would have been there immediately." Kinzinger encouraged Republicans not to try and hide the history of Jan. 6 "because it's politically inconvenient."

