Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 21:10 Hits: 6

NPR's Kelsey Snell speaks with Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director for the St. Louis County health department, about the abusive treatment he says he's received as a result of doing his job.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/31/1023243884/st-louis-county-health-official-faces-abuse-at-council-meeting-on-mask-mandate