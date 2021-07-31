Cori Bush, Once Homeless, Introduces Unhoused Bill Of Rights

Articles

Housing advocates and experts on Wednesday applauded Rep. Cori Bush following her introduction of an Unhoused Bill of Rights, a resolution aimed at ending the U.S. homelessness crisis by 2025. Bush (D-Mo.)—who was formerly unhoused—described the measure (pdf) as "the first federal resolution to declare unalienable rights for unhoused persons and provide solutions to permanently end the crisis by 2025." "In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this resolution illustrates the interconnectedness of the unhoused and public health crises," she added. Bush said in a statement that "the unhoused crisis in our country is a public health emergency, and a moral and policy failure at every level of our government. As someone who has lived in her car with my two infants while I was working a full-time job, I know the daily trauma and stress that comes with the perpetual instability of not having a safe place to live."

