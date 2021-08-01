Swalwell Doubts The GOP Will Have The Courage To Testify

Articles

Congressman Eric Swalwell joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss revelations about Jim Jordan's possible/probably/definite calls on January 6th with The Former Guy. One of the most interesting questions lingering, and one that is definitely haunting Jim Jordan right now, is whether he will be called as a witness, like when Hillary Clinton was called in front of the Benghazi Committee — and testified for a marathon 11 hours. Can Qevin or Jordan make it even 11 minutes? Or will they just plead the 5th and refuse to testify at all? CAPEHART: To your point on who's responsible, you and I have talked about this -- actually, we talked about it last night. We're going to talk about it again. Even a listen to Congressman Jim Jordan. (bananas clip of a stuttering Jim "I don't own a blazer like a big boy" Jordan) CAPEHART: Yeah, that's not the clip I thought it was. It was the hum-nah, hum-nah, hum-nah clip, when he was asked this stuff from the notes from the former acting assistant AG, saying that the president said 'leave it to me and the Republican Congressman.' But how worried should Congressman Jim Jordan be about his role, such as it was, that we know so far, on January 6th and the work of the Select Committee?

