LBJ’s Daughter Delivers Powerful Message For Voting Rights

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 01:30 Hits: 7

Saturday’s rally at the Texas Capitol building was the culmination of a 27-mile march, modeled after the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama that helped get the Voting Rights Act passed that year – under Texan President Lyndon Baines Johnson. With Texas poised to pass a horrific voter suppression bill, Luci Baines Johnson, now 74, told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart why she felt “I just have to do my part” to pressure Congress to protect voting rights with the For The People Act. JOHNSON: Today, I'm 74 years old. Can you imagine what it would be like for me to meet my father one day in heaven and say I didn't do my part? This is the only place i can be, because generations of Johnsons are forever on the side of justice. And we shall not sleep until all of us shall overcome bigotry's strangle on our nation. Capehart asked what her father would say about his daughter marching to protect the vote, 56 years after he signed the Voting Rights Bill.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/lbjs-daughter-voting-rights