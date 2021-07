Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 13:25 Hits: 4

More troubles for former president Donald Trump, with the release of handwritten notes detailing the pressure he put on former Justice Department officials following the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/31/1023146086/week-in-politics-new-notes-further-show-trumps-attempt-to-stop-transfer-of-power