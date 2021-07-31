Unvaccinated Man Loses His Leg To COVID

Articles

Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021

Bryan Thompson, 43, was a healthy man before he and his family all caught COVID. None of them were vaccinated. Now his life has been turned upside down. He didn't get the vaccine because he thought it was "rushed", and not safe. He wanted to wait and see. Well, he waited and now he sees what can happen for those who wait. Source: Raw Story A unvaccinated Mississippi man is warning others after he contracted COVID-19 and ended up losing a leg -- an event that turned him from vaccine skeptic to vaccine believer, WVUE reports. "I was unvaccinated," said Bryan Thompson, 43, who added that he was otherwise healthy. "I myself was a little skeptical and I felt it got rushed. I wanted to just make sure it was safe. We were in a low-risk situation. It wasn't like I was a front-line worker somewhere seeing hundreds of people a day. So I figured if anyone can take a little bit of a risk it could be us because of our situation."

