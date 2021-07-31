Capitol Police Testimony Details How Extremists Spread In Their Ranks

Articles

Saturday, 31 July 2021

Some of the most riveting and disturbing testimony at Tuesday’s opening Jan. 6 Commission hearing came from Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, an African American man who was bombarded with racist epithets and threats while battling insurrectionists, who described the moment when he encountered a man with a badge and a gun: At the top of the stairs, I confronted a group of insurrectionists warning them, “Do not go down those steps.” One of them shouted, “Keep moving, patriots.” Another displayed what looked like a law enforcement badge, and told me, “We’re doing this for you.” The moment embodied one of the lurking realities of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection: Namely, that the far-right-wing crowd that besieged police barricades in an attempt to interrupt the ballot-counting proceedings that day, beyond the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and the hundreds who carried pro-police banners while attacking uniformed officers, included a significant number of men who were police officers and law-enforcement veterans themselves—all of whom saw the Capitol’s defenders as traitors, justified their brutal assaults against fellow cops in their own minds.

