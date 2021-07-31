DeSantis Blocks Mask Mandates For Children In School, Surge Be Damned

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 15:11 Hits: 6

Nothing seems more urgent to Gov. Ron DeSantis (Death-FL) than preventing schools from taking steps to stop the spread of the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus. I’m old enough to remember when Republicans believed in local control of government and school boards. But after one large school district in Florida decided to follow CDC guidance and make masks mandatory and another is considering following suit, DeSantis wants to pull out all the stops to override measures to protect children – because freedumb! As Politico reported, DeSantis issued an order Friday leaving the choice of mask wearing to parents or guardians. The governor said the order would direct his Department of Education and Department of Health to craft emergency rules giving parents the right to choose whether their kid wears a mask, which has been an issue amplified by DeSantis in recent weeks. Many schools in Florida are set to resume in-person learning in the coming weeks. The governor’s moves come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued new guidance on masks in schools, saying that all K-12 students should wear face coverings inside schools regardless of vaccine status. It also furthers the governor’s hands-off approach to the pandemic and follows his pledges to reject any school closures, lockdowns or Covid-mandates.

