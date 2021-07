Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 17:35 Hits: 1

The Senate voted on Friday to formally start debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal after a last-minute snag briefly threw the chamber into chaos.Senators voted 66-28 to start debate. Senators are using a shell bill that they intend to swap...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/565654-senate-starts-infrastructure-debate-amid-11th-hour-drama