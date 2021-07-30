'I Should Have Gotten The Damn Vaccine': A Dying Man's Last Words

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 19:04 Hits: 9

Freedy only learned he had COVID because the family forgot their sunscreen at the beach. By then it was too late. Not just severe sunburn but an advanced infection. A couple of weeks later he was dead and his five children no longer had a father. Source: FOX5, Las Vegas LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two weeks ago, life was great for Jessica DuPreez. She was on vacation in San Diego with her fiancé Michael Freedy, (better known as Big Mike at the M Resort where he worked), and their five kids ages 17, 10, 7, 6 and 17 months. Shortly after their vacation, Freedy went to the hospital for what he thought was a severe sunburn. He tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday morning, Freedy died with DuPreez by his side. “He is only 39. Our babies now don't have a dad. You can't say I am young and it won't affect me because it will,” DuPreez said. Freedy was not vaccinated for COVID-19. As is often the case, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family for their sudden and unnecessary loss.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/michael-freedy-dies-no-vax