Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

A new order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that allows state troopers to stop and turn around vehicles carrying migrants to curb the spread of COVID-19 drew a threat of a Justice Department lawsuit.

(Image credit: Eric Gay/AP)

