Joe Scarborough Has Had It With You Unvaccinated People

Joe Scarborough has had it with You People, the ones who refuse to get vaccinated. "That's what I get when I have family members and friends sending me information from Chinese religious cults, from their websites, and their conspiracy theories. and you send them back facts -- by the way, I'm not sending them facts from an MSNBC website, I'll send facts from a Fox News website or the A.P. or the Wall Street Journal. I'll say this is Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal," he said. " 'Are those really the facts? Are those really the numbers? People, they didn't die. All those people didn't die. Doctors got paid for saying that somebody died of covid.' I've just got to say the idiocy. and everybody is entitled in this country to be an idiot. If you want to be an idiot, it's not what I do, but if you choose to be an idiot about your personal health and the personal health of your children and the personal health of your family and the personal health of your mother and grandmother and father and grandfather, that's your business, your community, that's fine. That's your business." But, as he points out, no one has to hire you.

