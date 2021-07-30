Friday News Dump: 'Regrets, I've Had A Few,' And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

The forces that make people turn down a life-saving vaccine are many, but they can end up in a very bad place: We're going to hear this story playout over and over again in the next few weeks & months. Conservative talk-radio host who has covid changes his tune about bad-mouthing vaccinations, now that he's hospitalized. https://t.co/1KFh6SStRT — Jesse Elin Browne - Vaxxed & Still Masked (@effiedog) July 24, 2021 "I am furious with myself.""Why?""Because I was not vaccinated."@miguelmarquez goes inside a hospital where current covid patients have deep regrets. #NewDay pic.twitter.com/vkeMyaAYot — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) July 30, 2021

