New Report: Traitor Trump Called Capitol Police 'Pussies'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

The Daily Beast reports that Trump along with his Republican allies are trying to distort and lie about the insurrection of January 6 that he incited. We've seen this constantly play out in real time. And we've seen how right-wing media refuses to show in detail any true video of the violence that these traitors committed on the US Capitol and against those officers trying to stop protect members of Congress, including then VP Mike Pence. . As insurrectionists were bashing in windows and trying to break through doors in the House chamber, Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed. Suddenly to the MAGA cultists, she's become a martyr, an incredible woman who was just hanging around doing nothing at all. Rep. Clyde characterized these cretins as"tourists." The Daily Beast reports Trump told several people that "these officers strike him as weak and as “pussies,” according to two sources familiar with the comments and who described them independently." Tucker Carlson, Newsmax and many others like them attacked Officer Fanone repeatedly for accurately describing what happened that day.

