Capitol Rioter Turned In By His Own Church Prayer Group

Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

Since Brooks' prayer group know each other well, the person was able to helpfully provide his name, address, phone number, and e-mail to the FBI. Source: Raw Story Yet another supporter of former President Donald Trump has been charged for their role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Glenn Allen Brooks of Huntington Beach, California has been charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, along with disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. In the criminal complaint against Brooks, the FBI explained how he was identified. "On or about January 30, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip from Witness #1, who stated that a member of his/her church prayer text group, Glenn Brooks, boasted of his active participation in the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Witness #1 also stated that Brooks sent photos of his attendance at the Capitol to the church text group that included other people at the riots/protest and a selfie photo of himself inside the Capitol," an FBI special agent attested. The feds say Glenn Brooks “boasted” about his participation in the Jan. 6 riot in a church prayer text group. Another member of the group turned him in. pic.twitter.com/M7cMYqH11x

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/capitol-rioter-turned-his-own-church