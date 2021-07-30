Is Elise Stefanik Really This Ignorant Or Is It An Act?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 18:02 Hits: 4

The only explanation I can think of for why Elise Stefanik has been elevated in the Republican party to her current level is that Kevin McCarthy wanted to be the smartest person in the room. Because you can't really explain this tweet any other way: Today’s Anniversary of Medicare & Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject Socialist healthcare schemes. https://t.co/mOdUuX7THT — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 30, 2021 And hoo boy, did the folks over on Twitter have a field day with that. Absolutely! And the ONLY way we can truly reject Socialist healthcare schemes is by ensuring EVERYONE can enroll in the not-Socialist Medicare & Medicaid programs. We can call it "Medicare For All."Thank you! — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 30, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/elise-stefanik-really-ignorant-or-it-act