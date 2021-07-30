Madman Trump Pressed DOJ To Declare Election Results Corrupt

Articles

Donald Trump was a desperate, frantic, panicked man after the 2020 election. He saw the veil of protection evaporate in front of his very eyes. No longer would he have a weaponized DOJ to protect him from everything. No longer would he be able to leverage the United States government - and all of its secrets - to personally benefit him. No longer would he be able to steal from the government to pay for his golf outings, his overseas trips, his insanely stupid gorge-a-thon fast food parties. He was and is, quite simply, a madman. The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump waged an even more high pressure campaign to get the top brass at the DOJ to try to assist him in overturning the 2020 election that the public was aware of. Notes from various calls between TFG and the DOJ show frequently, and pathetically, he tried to pressure top officials to "declare that the election was corrupt even though they had found no instances of widespread fraud", which would allow him and his allies in Congress and the media to use this as a jumping-off point to overturn the election results.

