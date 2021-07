Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021

The attorney to both the JonBenet Ramsey family and Trump’s bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election faces threats to his existence as a lawyer, as a state bar investigation and a federal judge both hold inquiries into Lin Wood’s role in spreading bonkers myths about the 2020 election.

