The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Subpoena Jim Jordan

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Subpoena Jim Jordan

As the Jan 6th investigation committee gets down to work we are learning each day how many members of the House GOP caucus are at best witnesses to key events tied to Jan 6th and perhaps in some cases perps. Rep. Jim Jordan got asked again about what conversations he had with President Trump on January 6th. The questions were from Taylor Popielarz who covers the Ohio delegation for Spectrum News. You have to watch the video to appreciate how caught off guard Jordan seemed to be by the question and how flustered and tense he got when pressed on details. Here's the video.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/WOJ4kpwa9_8/subpoena-jim-jordan

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version