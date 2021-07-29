Infrastructure Deal Is About Coping With A Warming Planet

Articles

Bryan Keogh, The Conversation and Stacy Morford, The Conversation Congress appears close to a trillion-dollar infrastructure deal that recognizes the risks of climate change and the need to make America’s coasts more resilient. On July 28, 2021, a bipartisan group of senators who have been working on the package for weeks announced an agreement on “major issues” of the plan. The Senate later that evening voted 67 to 32 to move it forward in a procedural vote; it still faces major hurdles. While many of the details have yet to be disclosed – or finalized – a few have emerged. The deal provides US$550 billion in new spending on roads, transit, electricity and other physical infrastructure, including about $47 billion for flooding and coastal resiliency and funds to help adapt ports and waterways to a changing climate.

