Jim Jordan Feigns Amnesia When Asked To Clarify Jan 6 Trump Conversation

During an interview with Spectrum News, Rep. Jim Jordan flailed away trying to hide when and what he discussed with Trump during the insurrection. I've never seen him look so shaken before. "There's some confusion on what you told Brett Baier on Fox News on Tuesday night so I want to clear it up. Yes or no, did you speak with Pres. Trump on January 6th," a reporter asked. Jordan replied, "Yeah," and then started to mumble. "I speak, I spoke with the president last week, I spoke to the president all the time, I spoke with him on January 6. I don't think that's unusual," Jordan flailed. Actually, it is unusual for a congressman to constantly speak to the President of the United States that doesn't pertain to some form of legislation. Except when there is an insurrection at the US Capitol at Trump's behest. "I'm actually kind of amazed sometimes that people keep asking me this question. Of,course -- (Jordan started to speed talk and raised the pitch of his voice while he waved his arms) -- Of course I talk to the president all the time, like I said, I talked to him last week." "On January 6, did you speak before during or after the Capitol was attacked?" the reporter probed. Jordan looked up in the air making believe he had a think about it. "Ahhh, I'd have to go...IIiiiiii I spoke with him that day after. I think after," his voice raised almost an octave higher. "I don't know if I spoke to him in the morning or not? I just don't know. Have to go back, I mean, I don't don't don't--" he stammered.

