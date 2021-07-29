Gaetz, Greene And Gohmert's Stunt To 'Free Political Prisoners' Fails

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 22:57 Hits: 5

Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Louie Gohmert (TX) complained on Thursday after prison officials refused to allow them to enter a facility housing people who allegedly attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Conservative news outlets OAN and RSBN covered the lawmakers' attempt to enter the facility. The stunt was billed as an attempt to check on the welfare of Jan. 6 "political prisoners." But before Gaetz could open the door, it was locked by an officer. "They think we're trespassing," Greene complained. Watch the video clips below. Wow... @MattGaetz, @mtgreenee, @replouiegohmert, and @RepGosar have been locked out of the federal prison while trying to ask questions and evaluate the conditions! pic.twitter.com/sci9YtDWRb — RSBN ?? (@RSBNetwork) July 29, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/gaetz-greene-and-gohmerts-stunt-free