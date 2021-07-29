Big Tech Has A Vaccine Misinformation Problem. Here’s What A Social Media Expert Recommends

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. With less than half the United States population fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and as the delta variant sweeps the nation, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory that called misinformation an urgent threat to public health. The advisory said efforts by social media companies to combat misinformation are “too little, too late and still don’t go far enough.” The advisory came more than a year after the World Health Organization warned of a COVID-related “infodemic.”
