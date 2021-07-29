The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Big Tech Has A Vaccine Misinformation Problem. Here’s What A Social Media Expert Recommends

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Big Tech Has A Vaccine Misinformation Problem. Here’s What A Social Media Expert Recommends

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.  With less than half the United States population fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and as the delta variant sweeps the nation, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory that called misinformation an urgent threat to public health. The advisory said efforts by social media companies to combat misinformation are “too little, too late and still don’t go far enough.” The advisory came more than a year after the World Health Organization warned of a COVID-related “infodemic.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2BN_Kqe3y6M/big-tech-vaccine-misinformation-problem-social-media-expert-recommends

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version