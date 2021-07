Big Tech Has A Vaccine Misinformation Problem. Here’s What A Social Media Expert Recommends

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:39 Hits: 0

This article is part of TPM Cafe , TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. With less than half the United States population fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and as the delta variant sweeps the nation, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory that called misinformation an urgent threat to public health . The advisory said efforts by social media companies to combat misinformation are “too little, too late and still don’t go far enough.” The advisory came more than a year after the World Health Organization warned of a COVID-related “infodemic.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2BN_Kqe3y6M/big-tech-vaccine-misinformation-problem-social-media-expert-recommends