Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:45 Hits: 1

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday he doubts there is a Plan B for immigration reform if attempts to include provisions through the budget process fail."If we don't have reconciliation...

Read more https://thehill.com/latino/565491-menendez-democratic-package-best-chance-for-immigration-reform