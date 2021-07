Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:39 Hits: 4

With possible furloughs only weeks away, the Senate passed a funding bill for the Capitol Police. It also has money for Afghan refugees who face danger with U.S. military leaving the country.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/29/1022318269/senate-approves-2-1-billion-emergency-funding-bill-for-capitol-police